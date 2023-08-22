Moon

The Electric Toothbrush – 5 Sonic Modes

$69.99 $52.49

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Details Benefits 2023 NBC Best of Wellness Winner - Best Electric Toothbrush Includes Waterproof electric toothbrush with ergonomic, no-slip handle 2 Interchangeable black brush heads featuring cutting-edge, ultra-strong bristles (one white and one black) with a superfine feel Small, easy-to-use USB charging base: longer charge duration than any other electric toothbrush - lasts up to 6 weeks 1 Sleek, on-the-go travel case for easy storage How To Use Adults and children 2 years older: Place bristles against the teeth at a 45 degree angle towards gumline. Move bristles slowly in circular motions. Do not scrub teeth, but apply light pressure to allow sonic vibrations to deeply clean. Replace brush heads ever 3 months. Refills sold separately. Brush teeth thoroughly after meals or at least twice a day (or use as directed by a dentist). Supervise children's brushing until good habits are established. To charge, place brush handle into USB charging base. Battery light will flash once charging. Do not leave brush handle on charging port for extended periods of time. Brush handle may not be fully charged upon purchase.