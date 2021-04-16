United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Everlane
The Editor Slingback Flat
$156.00$22.48
At Nordstrom Rack
About This Item Details There’s a new editor in town. Made with the same sleek shape as our original Editor Heel, this slingback flat features a sharp, pointed toe and a low vamp—perfect for getting every look on point. Sizing: Runs small; order 1/2 size up. H=half size. - Pointed toe - Elasticized slingback strap - Block heel - Snake print - Approx. 1” heel height - Made in Italy Materials Leather upper, manmade sole