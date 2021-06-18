Haus Laboratories

The Edge Of Precision Brow Pencil

$20.00 $8.00

Product Description Find your edge with the ultimate brow-perfecting tool. Shape brows effortlessly, fill in with natural-looking payoff, and achieve all-day definition with professional-level precision. SHAPE YOUR POINT OF VIEW This precision pencil guides hairlike strokes with ease to define and shape individual brow hairs for all-day wear. The custom, durable spoolie tames any stray hairs for ultimate control. ENHANCE YOUR EXPRESSION Enhance and transform your expression with micronized pigments that deliver superior payoff and eyebrow-raising color. Available in 13 shades, what you see is what you get from immediate color-release pigment and a natural, matte finish that blends seamlessly. GLIDE INTO YOUR LOOK Keep your looks flexible without tugging or breaking. Our breathable powder offers a luxuriously soft, creamy application and is designed to nourish and condition brows. SHADE NAMES: Soft Blonde - neutral undertone Medium Blonde - neutral undertone Taupe - cool undertone Taupe Brown - warm neutral undertone Soft Brown - warm-neutral undertone Ash Brown - cool undertone Medium Brown - neutral undertone Dark Brown - neutral undertone Granite Gray - neutral undertone Brown Black - warm undertone Noir - neutral undertone Auburn - neutral undertone Cinnamon - warm undertone All-day Wear Cruelty-free Vegan Clean 0.07 g / 0.002 oz. Brand Story They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at HAUS LABORATORIES, we say beauty is how you see yourself. We want you to love yourself and it is our vision to spread kindness, bravery, and creativity. Our HAUS. Your rules.