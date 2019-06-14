Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Everlane
The Easy Chino Short
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
Finding the right short can be hard—so we made it easy. Super lightweight with a comfortable elastic waist, the Easy Chino Short was designed in a casual, relaxed fit that’s not too short and not too long. Just pull on and go.
Featured in 1 story
Clothes For When It's Just Too Damn Hot
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Miaou
Greta Shorts
$375.00
$225.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
I.Am.Gia.
Harper Belted Cargo Short
$110.00
$77.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Nanushka
Rasa Shorts With Western Details
$246.00
from
Nanushka
BUY
DETAILS
H&M Plus
Plus-size Paper-bag Shorts
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Everlane
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Washable Silk Wrap Top - Cider
$98.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Oversized Linen Blazer - Bone
$170.00
from
Everlane
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Form Bag
$235.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Shorts
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Drawstring Linen Blend Shorts
£20.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Claudie Pierlot
Denim Contrast Stitch Bermuda Shorts
£77.50
from
Claudie Pierlot
BUY
DETAILS
Sandy Liang
Bobo Shorts
$175.00
$88.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
DETAILS
Outdoor Voices
Techsweat Shorts
$65.00
from
Outdoor Voices
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted