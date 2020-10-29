Four Point Puzzles

The Earth (1000 Pieces)

April 22nd, 2020 marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the world's largest environmental movement that aims to bring awareness to the critical issues facing our planet. We believe that protecting our environment is vital, so we donate 10% of our Earth puzzle sales to wildlife and habitat conservation. Not only on Earth Day, but everyday. This 1000 piece, 26.5" (67cm) circular puzzle features a portion of the Western Hemisphere and the Pacific Ocean in incredible detail. The image, courtesy of NASA, is one of the clearest images of the Earth to date, from their iconic Blue Marble series and shows our planet in stunning clarity. The difficulty level of this puzzle is medium-high. The range of landscapes from deserts to jungles and the varying cloud patterns over the Pacific Ocean make this puzzle the perfect challenge.