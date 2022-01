Everlane

The Duvet Puffer

£236.00 £177.00

Description Keep out the chill. The Duvet Puffer features a cozy hood, a button and zip-up closure, a waist belt tie closure, two side pockets, and a long, boxy cut. Plus, it’s made entirely of our technical, 100% recycled fabric, which will keep you extra toasty all season long.* *Only the zippers and trim aren’t. Turns out those can’t currently be sourced in recycled materials. (We’re working on it.)