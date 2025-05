Lenox and Sixteenth

The Duo

$468.00 $398.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lenox and Sixteenth

・For all ages + hair types. ・Instantly repairs even the most damaged hair. ・Unique formulation that prevents breakage by never creating a build up of any residue; harmful proteins, keratin or scientific blends. ・Immediately transforms dry, straw-like hair to spun silk. ・Dullness, frizz and rough texture disappear.