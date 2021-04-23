Leaf & Linen

The Dumb Cane

INCLUDES: (1) "Dumb Cane" in 6" grower’s pot; each plant may vary from pictures shown as plants are hand selected based on season, size, health, and readiness DIFFICULTY: Low maintenance, perfect for beginners WATER: Once every 1-2 weeks; Allow soil to dry out between watering LIGHT & TEMP: Low to bright indirect or filtered light. Maintain between 60-80F ABOUT POT: Mimicking the matte look of clay, the pot covers are a lightweight, durable, and economical alternative to traditional terracotta pots that are fragile and pourous The Dieffenbachia Maculata ‘Camille’, more commonly known as the “Dumb Cane” is a tropical plant native to Central and South America. This herbaceous perennial is one of the most common and easiest indoor houseplants to grow, and with it’s ability to survive entirely on artificial light, it can easily be used to brighten up any space, even commercial spaces. Avoid direct sunlight which can cause leaves to burn or look bleached and faded. During the growing season, it prefers dappled shade and indirect light and regular moisture, and during the winter months, it appreciates bright light and a cut back on water. The “Dumb Cane” was named after the numbing effect it can have on the mouth if ingested, so it is highly recommended to keep out of reach from children and pets. A clean air study performed by NASA shows that the “Dumb Cane” can remove volatile organic pollutants such as formaldehyde, xylene, and toluene, purifying the air we breathe.