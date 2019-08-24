Amazon

The Dubrow Diet: Interval Eating To Lose Weight And Feel Ageless

When you&rsquo-ve tried practically every diet and have struggled for years to reach and maintain a healthy weight, what do you do next? If you&rsquo-re Heather and Terry Dubrow, MD, you create your own diet based on cutting-edge and Nobel&ndash-prize winning science that promises not just unprecedented metabolic control, but also an internal cellular rejuvenation with powerful antiaging effects. Then, after creating a diet that can transform your life from the inside out, you want to help as many people as possible look and feel their best, so you write a book about it! In The Dubrow Diet, Orange County&rsquo-s favorite reality TV couple share the diet and exercise plan they created to end their own decades-long yo-yo dieting and flip on what they call the &ldquo-ageless switch.&rdquo- The central concept is called interval eating, a practice based on research showing that when you eat is perhaps the most important factor in weight loss and weight control. With interval eating, the Dubrows will introduce you to a simple eating schedule that can help you: reprogram your cells to go after stored fat for fuel.. lower insulin and normalize blood sugar.. fight off chronic inflammation linked to almost every major disease.. activate a process known as autophagy, your cells&rsquo- self-cleaning process and an antiaging game changer.. increase your energy.. finally reach your goal weight. - -. rejuvenate your skin and overall appearance. - -. So, what are you waiting for? You have more power than you realize over the hormones that regulate your weight and the molecular factors that determine how you age. It&rsquo-s time to take advantage of this power with a diet that is not only doable but also sustainable and even fun! The Dubrows wouldn&rsquo-t have it any other way. - - -