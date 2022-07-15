Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Crown Affair
The Dry Shampoo
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
Crown Affair
The Dry Shampoo
BUY
$36.00
Sephora
Davines
This Is A Dry Texturizer
BUY
£25.00
Davines
BaByliss
Flawless Volume Hot Air Styler
BUY
£35.00
Boots
Oway
Smoothing Fluid
BUY
£36.00
Buller + Rice
More from Crown Affair
Crown Affair
The Hair Towel
BUY
$45.00
Sephora
Crown Affair
The Comb No. 001
BUY
$36.00
Violet Grey
Crown Affair
The Brush No. 001
BUY
$62.00
Sephora
Crown Affair
The Ritual Conditioner
BUY
$36.00
Sephora
More from Hair Care
Crown Affair
The Hair Towel
BUY
$45.00
Sephora
Crown Affair
The Ritual Conditioner
BUY
$36.00
Sephora
Crown Affair
The Renewal Hydrating Hair Mask
BUY
$58.00
Sephora
Crown Affair
The Hair Oil
BUY
$40.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted