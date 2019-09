Penguin Random House

The Dreamers By Karen Thompson Walker

How does the world end? In Karen Walker's fairy tale of an apocalypse story, it ends with a doze. People fall asleep and never wake up. But they keep dreaming. The book features a tantalizing amount of central characters. Walker describes the lives of those still awake, as well as the sleepers' vivid dreams.