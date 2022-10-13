Everlane

The Dream Pant®

$88.00 $70.40

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Tailored look. Sweatpant feel. Made of soft double-knit fabric, the Dream Pant® features an elastic waist, pintuck detailing, and a sleek tapered leg. Plus, it has a flat finish, so it looks polished, but it’s comfortable enough to nap in. The best part? It’s wrinkle resistant. From morning meetings to afternoon errands to late-night lounging—this pant looks (and feels) like a dream. Model Model is 5′10″, wearing a size S Materials 58% Cotton, 38% Modal, 4% Elastane