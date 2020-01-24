Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
The Marc Jacobs
The Downtown Bag
$450.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Marc Jacobs
Description Small structured leather bag that can be worn by the removable shoulder strap or top handle. Comes with a diamond-shaped silk scarf for additional styling. M0015927
Need a few alternatives?
Brie Leon
Mini Bucket Bag Dark Brown Croc
$159.00
$95.00
from
Brie Leon
BUY
Little Liffner
Little Lady Bag
C$508.39
C$331.33
from
W Concept
BUY
RIXO
Dora Animal-print Velvet Tote
£255.00
£102.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Solgaard
The Weekender Duffel Bag
$95.00
from
Solgaard
BUY
More from Top Handle
Brie Leon
Mini Bucket Bag Dark Brown Croc
$159.00
$95.00
from
Brie Leon
BUY
Little Liffner
Little Lady Bag
C$508.39
C$331.33
from
W Concept
BUY
RIXO
Dora Animal-print Velvet Tote
£255.00
£102.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Solgaard
The Weekender Duffel Bag
$95.00
from
Solgaard
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted