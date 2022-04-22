The Doux

The Doux Big Poppa Define Gel

$15.89

Specifications Hair Type: Textured Product Form: Gel Beauty Purpose: Curl Enhancing Net weight: 16 Ounces TCIN: 80142964 UPC: 763236805015 Item Number (DPCI): 063-05-3564 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description WHAT IT DOUX? Humidity-resistant and frizz-fighting formula shines & defines all curl types with a touchable hold. Perfect for wash & go’s, coils, and twists. DOUX YOU: No need to layer. BIG POPPA is a one-product solution for definition and longer-lasting hold. It is best when used alone. Directions: Apply to freshly washed, clean, wet, product-free hair in small sections from roots to ends. Air dry or diffuse, avoiding manipulation until 100% dry. Once Dry, fluff & style as usual. Black Owned or Founded Brand Target recognizes Black owned brands as U.S. based enterprises that are at least 51% Black owned, operated and controlled while Black founded brands are those enterprises created, developed, and previously wholly or partly owned by Black Entrepreneurs. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.