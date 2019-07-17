Search
Products fromShopShoesSandals
Everlane

The Double-strap Block Heel Sandal

$145.00$87.00
At Everlane
Sleek. Comfortable. Perfect walkable height. Made from soft Italian leather, this sandal features a double front strap, adjustable ankle strap, and 2” block heel. A smart way to dress up denim—or the perfect finish to your date night outfit.
Featured in 1 story
Everlane's "Choose What You Pay" Has So Many Shoes
by Emily Ruane