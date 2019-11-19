DryBar

The Double Shot

Combines the hot air of a blow-dryer with the structure of a round brush to create a smooth, shiny blowout with tons of volume in one quick, simple step. THE BENEFITS: Ionic Technology helps seal the cuticle for less frizz and tons of shine while styling Strategically-placed vents provide maximum airflow for a faster blowout Ergonomic, lightweight design provides maximum comfort A combination of nylon and tufted bristles allows for exceptional tension and control Oval shape with gently curved edges provides tons of volume and a smooth finish 3 temperature settings (cool/medium/high) allow for customized styling of all hair types WHICH HAIR TYPE IS IT GOOD FOR: Great for all hair types PLUS: Guaranteed with a 2-year limited warranty