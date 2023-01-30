Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Frenchie
The Double Entendre
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Frenchie
Need a few alternatives?
LELO
Dot Rechargeable Silicone Clitoral Vibrator
BUY
£159.99
Lovehoney
Frenchie
Lovers Kit
BUY
$75.00
Frenchie
VUSH
Peachy Rechargeable Silicone Bullet Massager
BUY
$39.95
Lovehoney
Womanizer
Womanizer Og
BUY
$299.00
Womanizer
More from Frenchie
Frenchie
Lovers Kit
BUY
$75.00
Frenchie
Frenchie
L'ultimate Lovers Kit
BUY
$129.00
Frenchie
Frenchie
Lovers Kit
BUY
$54.00
Frenchie
Frenchie
L'ultimate Lovers Kit
BUY
£49.00
£58.00
Frenchie
More from Sexual Wellness
Maude
Vibe + Shine
BUY
$59.00
Sephora
Frenchie
The Double Entendre
BUY
$95.00
Frenchie
LELO
Dot Rechargeable Silicone Clitoral Vibrator
BUY
£159.99
Lovehoney
Frenchie
Lovers Kit
BUY
$75.00
Frenchie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted