Frenchie

The Double Entendre

$90.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frenchie

EXTREME VERSATILE LOVE TOY DUAL MOTOR'S WITH 4 SPEED AND 6 DIFFERENT PLEASURE MODES FLEXIBLE AND BENDABLE FOR SIMULTANEOUS INTERNAL G-SPOT AND EXTERNAL CLITORAL PLAY DESIGNED FOR SOLO OR USE WITH A PARTNER 100% WATERPROOF FOR USE ANYWHERE, ANYTIME MEDICAL GRADE SOFT SILICONE 2+ HOURS OF USE PER CHARGE TRES QUIET <50DB USB CHARGING SATIN CARRY POUCH INCLUDED EASY TO USE ONE BUTTON OPERATION