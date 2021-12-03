Frenchie

$65.00

Ready to meet your new Mon Cherie? Whether you want to play alone or bring some good vibes to sexy time with your lover, The Double Entendre is as flexible as your sexual needs! With two powerful motors that have 4 speeds and 6 vibration modes, The Double Entendre's unique bendable shape has a smaller head at one end for internal G-spot pleasure and a larger profile at the other end for clitoral stimulation - giving you double the pleasure. This extreme versatile love toy can be used both internally, externally or both at the same time. Oui, you read that correctly!