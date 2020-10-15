Summersalt

The Do-it-all High Rise 7/ 8 Leggings

$95.00

From working from home to working out. From running errands to running after your kids (fur babies included.) These are the leggings you’ll live in. Built with CoolCore fibers and 4-way stretch, this pair is designed to wick moisture away from the body to keep you cool and comfortable as you move. Each pair is crafted using material from recycled plastic bottles, so you’ll be doing some good for the earth as you do it all. COMPOSITION: 80% Recycled Polyester, 20% Elastane SUSTAINABLE: Our fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles and certified using the Global Recycled Standard. Each legging is made up of 12 plastic (16.9 oz.) water bottles. MOISTURE-WICKING: Fabric features CoolCore fibers made to distribute moisture quickly, keeping you dry. SUPER SOFT: Brushed finish fabric makes this sports bra buttery soft. BACK POCKET: Leave your purse at home! A waistband pocket allows for secure, easy access to your phone, ID, or credit cards. Pocket dimensions are 6 1/2" wide x 3 3/8" height. SUN PROTECTION: UPF50+ fabric. EASY CARE: Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry.