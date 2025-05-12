Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Fitness
The DiveCup
The Divacup Menstrual Cup Model 1
$53.95
$39.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Chemist Warehouse
You’re between the ages of 19 and 30 and have a medium menstrual flow. Wear up to 8-hrs. Comfortable, reusable, and eco-friendly. Made in Canada.
Need a few alternatives?
The DiveCup
The Divacup Menstrual Cup Model 1
BUY
$39.99
$53.95
Chemist Warehouse
Bala
Weighted Bangle Set
BUY
$39.20
$49.00
Anthropologie
Therabody
Theragun Elite
BUY
$399.00
Therabody
HAPBEAR
12.5/25 Lbs Adjustable Exercise Dumbbell Set
BUY
$91.79
$139.99
Amazon
More from Fitness
The DiveCup
The Divacup Menstrual Cup Model 1
BUY
$39.99
$53.95
Chemist Warehouse
Bala
Weighted Bangle Set
BUY
$39.20
$49.00
Anthropologie
Therabody
Theragun Elite
BUY
$399.00
Therabody
HAPBEAR
12.5/25 Lbs Adjustable Exercise Dumbbell Set
BUY
$91.79
$139.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted