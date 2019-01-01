Silke London

The Dita

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Silke London

Description Each and every night, we toss and turn against abrasive and moisture absorbent bed linen, that damages our hair cuticles and causes them to break. This nightly friction is the cause of slow growth, dryness, thinner hair, frizz, bed head and split ends – standing between us and glorious hair days. Inspired by the time-tested tradition of wrapping hair, we developed our ultra-chic, ultra-comfortable, elasticated hair wrap of the finest 100% pure mulberry silk (because synthetic satin will still strip away precious moisture and oils from your strands too!) for all women, of all hair types, to protect your precious locks against this nightly damage; Strengthening, lengthening, thickening and permanently transforming your tresses . . . all while you sleep.