Dr. Barbara Sturm

The Discovery Kit

$181.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Discovery Kit includes all the essentials needed for a core Dr. Sturm skincare routine and serves as the perfect introduction to the Molecular Cosmetics Collection. It includes ingredients formulated to thoroughly cleanse, nourish, and hydrate the skin, as well as potent anti-aging ingredient science, and features the cleanser, facial scrub, face mask, hyaluronic serum, eye cream, face cream, and anti-aging body cream in convenient, travel-friendly sizes. The Kit comes in a cotton canvas bag made of recycled materials, which is part of Dr. Sturm’s migration to sustainable packaging. Set includes: Cleanser 50ml Face mask 20ml Anti-aging body cream 50ml Eye cream 5ml Face cream 20ml Facial scrub 20ml Hyaluronic serum 3ml Key ingredients: Cleanser: purslane extract, urea, aloe vera, panthenol, mild tensides, vitamin e, glycerine Face mask: kaolin, sweet almond oil, purslane extract, aloe vera, vitamin e, chamomile Eye cream: purslane extract, macadamia nut oil, roseroot, sugar beet, yeast, vitamin e, panthenol, glycerine Face cream: purslane extract, skullcap, vitamin e, panthenol, squalane, shea butter, corn oil, glycerine Facial scrub: purslane extract, cellulose peeling particles, vitamin a, silk extract, horse chestnut extract, panthenol, jojoba oil, shea butter, sweet almond oil Anti-aging body cream: grape seed oil, shea butter, purslane extract, glycerine, indian almond, meadowfoam seed oil, olive oil, vitamin e, panthenol, black elderflower, edelweiss, chickpea seed extract, squalane, pure glacier water Hyaluronic serum: hyaluronic acid, purslane extract Made without: Parabens, sulphates, fragrance, gluten, BHA, BHT free, colorants, mineral oils Pair it with: Dr. Barbara Sturm Cleanser Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream