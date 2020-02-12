Jade A. Waters

The Discipline (lessons In Control Book 2)

$3.99

Buy Now Review It

How far would you go to fulfill a fantasy? Maya Clery has taken risks before. Her relationship with Dean Sova started out as a risk—a series of sexual assignments, each hotter, wilder, more intense than the last. Exploring her submissive side with a powerful, trustworthy Dominant has been everything she hoped for, everything she needed. Dean pushes Maya to her limits—it's one of the things she loves most about him. But as they push the boundaries outside their sex life, meeting friends and family members, Maya realizes there's still much she doesn't know about the man with whom she's sharing her bed. And when a fantasy simmering between them becomes their latest challenge, past secrets begin to reveal weaknesses in their relationship that neither is ready to face. Book two of Lessons in Control This book is approximately 78,000 words One-click with confidence. This title is part of the Carina Press Romance Promise: all the romance you're looking for with an HEA/HFN. It's a promise!