Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Summersalt

The Diagonal Mid Rise Bottom

$45.00
At Summersalt
The Diagonal Mid Rise Bottom — $45 Our High Leg Mid Rise bottoms just got a brand new makeover. These bottoms have the Summersalt signature compression you love with a bold new twist. Pair with any top for a show-stopping set!
Featured in 1 story
12 New Swim Brands To Bookmark This Summer
by Michelle Li