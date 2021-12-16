The Great British Florist

The Dewsall – Dried Flower Wreath

£50.00

hand made here: This lovely wreath reminds me of years gone by - and it’s packed with all sorts of dried flowers and foliage in beautiful muted colours. The flowers and corn and grasses will vary but we keep within the theme and use the actual flowers we have in the floristry on the day. (Guaranteed beautiful as always – and if it doesn’t fit quite right there is no problem to return). where to hang it: It makes a great centrepiece in a barn or kitchen, a slightly alternative festive door wreath and a perfect rustic wedding decoration. You can hang our dried wreaths outside, but we recommend keeping them sheltered - in a porch or similar. If kept dry and out of extreme weather our dried flower wreaths can last months and months. They may shed a little and the colours will fade, but their texture and charm will not. dimensions: Size Standard - diameter approx 40cm - 16 inches Size Large - diameter approx 50cm - 20inches Size Extra Large - diameter approx 70 cm - 27 inches Dewsall is the headquarters of The Duchy Estate in Herefordshire and so every now and again you will see the future King of England wiggling his way to his local office in the depths of the countryside… But the real highlight of this tiny hamlet is Dewsall Court – home to one of the most beautiful wedding venues in Herefordshire and probably in fact – The World. With its own Church, amazing Wainhouse and garden you couldn’t ask for anything better – and now they have a treehouse! Delightful Dewsall.