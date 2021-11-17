Hill House Home

The Desk Sweater

$175.00 $140.00

At Hill House Home

This sweater truly has it all and was designed to last for decades. We embroidered delicate diamonds, hearts, and four leaf clovers on the bib and then added our signature ruffle that wraps all the way around the sweater. We topped it off with stunning pearly buttons that are the ultimate luxury. Wear it completely buttoned up and tucked into jeans for a cool, casual look or over your favorite Nap Dress™ for a bit of warmth. Pair with the Tiny size for family pictures. We recommend ordering your usual size.