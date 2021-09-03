Everlane

There’s a reason they never go out of style. Inspired by old-school workwear, the Denim Short Coverall features a classic point collar, relaxed short sleeves, a center front zip, an easy elastic waistband, oversized patch pockets, a casual 5" inseam, and a classic, tailored fit. Plus, it’s made of non-stretch 10 oz organic denim that’s loosely woven with less yarn per inch, so it has an airy softness that typically comes from decades of wear.