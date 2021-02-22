Cuup

The Demi

$68.00

This full coverage bra is reminiscent of the classic T-shirt bra, but it’s made without any padding or foam. Instead, its cups are molded in 3D spacer fabric - a minimal, breathable material that’s long lasting and doesn’t crease. Offers the same shaping and coverage as a classic T-shirt bra - without the padding Made with the same lightweight, flexible underwire we use in all our bras Adjustable straps set with gold patent-pending hardware and a triple hook-and-eye ensure proper fit Cups are molded in 3D spacer fabric (longer lasting, non-creasing, and more breathable than memory foam) A totally seamless, full coverage bra that molds to your shape and disappears under clothing Materials: 79% Nylon/21% Spandex