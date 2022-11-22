Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Fame and Partners
The Demere Dress
$289.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
Everlane
Naia Ripple Tank Dress
BUY
$39.00
$98.00
Everlane
Alexis
Ciena Dress
BUY
$495.00
Shopbop
Fame and Partners
The Demere Dress
BUY
$289.00
Shopbop
Ulla Johnson
Lola Dress
BUY
$445.00
Shopbop
More from Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners
Flutter Sleeve Set
BUY
$305.00
Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners
Gathered Belted Gown
BUY
$499.00
Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners
The Ellie Dress
BUY
£270.67
Fame and Partners
Fame and Partners
The Maristel Two Piece
BUY
$249.00
Fame and Partners
More from Dresses
Everlane
Naia Ripple Tank Dress
BUY
$39.00
$98.00
Everlane
Alexis
Ciena Dress
BUY
$495.00
Shopbop
Fame and Partners
The Demere Dress
BUY
$289.00
Shopbop
Ulla Johnson
Lola Dress
BUY
$445.00
Shopbop
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted