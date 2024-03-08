Madewell

The Dee Double-strap Slide Sandal

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Our #1 bestseller, now in 100% Irish linen. This shirt summers in Nantucket, winters in Essaouira, and gets away with using seasons as verbs because she's both extremely charming and extremely generous with her guest rooms. She's part of the iconic Deep End clan, and is regarded by her fellow Deep End cousins to be "extremely, effortlessly cool," which is really saying something.