Mount Lai

The De-puffing Rose Quartz Facial Roller

$38.00

A breath of calmness in your busy life. A daily ritual, an act of self care. What it is: The jade facial roller is a Chinese skincare tool that has been used for thousands of years. Perfected throughout the centuries, this facial massager was built to have a cooling, soothing effect on the skin. Our jade roller now comes in a special form, rose quartz. Rose quartz has calming properties and aids in meditation and reflection. What it does: Besides improving overall health and radiance of the skin, jade rolling has a multitude of benefits. Improves blood circulation Reduces puffiness and inflammation of skin Promotes lymphatic drainage Relieves facial and jaw tension How to use: - Start in the middle of the face and roll outwards across the cheeks. - Move to the eyebrows and roll upwards across the forehead. - Move below the lower lip and roll downward across the chin. Use the smaller end for more delicate areas and harder to reach places, use the larger end for broad surfaces. Due to natural variations in stone, every facial roller is unique in pattern and color, ranging from a translucent wash of color to a more opaque pink.