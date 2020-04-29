The DB Method

The Db Method Machine

$229.00

Buy Now Review It

At The DB Method

Sitting all day, walking, running and most workouts can leave your glutes inactive. This can cause muscle imbalances that lead to knee, hip and lower back pain…not to mention a saggy booty. The DB Method shifts the center of gravity away from your legs, forcing your butt out to deliver fast, convenient, butt-blasting results; all from one compact, easy-to-store product. Get a full-body workout without ever leaving your home!