United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Lioness
The Dayton
$89.00$53.00
At The Iconic
Australian label Lioness is the epitome of effortless glamour. The brand explores classic shapes and colours with a contemporary, street-style eye, creating collections that are at once stylish and wearable. The brand combines a luxurious palette with rich, of-the-moment hues and considered patterns to create the ultimate IT-girl capsule that speaks to every occasion with an unwavering confidence.