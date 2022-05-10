Lioness

The Dayton

$89.00 $53.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Iconic

Australian label Lioness is the epitome of effortless glamour. The brand explores classic shapes and colours with a contemporary, street-style eye, creating collections that are at once stylish and wearable. The brand combines a luxurious palette with rich, of-the-moment hues and considered patterns to create the ultimate IT-girl capsule that speaks to every occasion with an unwavering confidence.