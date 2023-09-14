Everlane

The Day Glove

$135.00

At Everlane

A shoe that fits like a glove—and hustles all damn day. The Day Glove is made of buttery soft leather that molds to your foot for a perfect, custom fit. With features like a back pull tab, side vents, a rubber sole, and a cushioned insole, it's truly up for anything. Fit Narrow fit Sizes 5–6.5 run large Sizes 7–8.5 run true to size Sizes 9–11 run small These will give with time and mold to the shape of your foot. Customers say this style runs small. Questions about fit? Contact Us