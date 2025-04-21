Everlane

The Day Fisherman Sandal

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Flood Warnings on Your Face Skin: The Sheet Mask Pack = 17.6 Fl Oz essences applying on your face. The 3-layer thick mask design contains a generous amount of beauty essences and offers a deep penetration to hydrate the skin. The drawing design gives the convenience for daily use. Aging Care Benefit and Bouncy Firming Skin: For adult skin that tends to fluctuate, Lululun helps to build a strong foundation of the skin that can stay strong against all stressors due to aging and environmental change. L22 - An Anti Aging and Special Beauty Ingredient: A plant-derived complex oil that delivers the healthy sebum and water balance of 22 year-old’s skin β-glucan for Hydration, Soothingness and Anti-wrinkling: Beta-glucan, a polysaccharide derived from baker's yeast, is applied to moisture, soothe and bring youth to your face skin. By regulating the skin's foundation from Carboxymethyl-β-glucan Sodium, it smoothes the rough skin, improves the skin's texture and gives the light-bouncing clarity Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 to Reduce Wrinkles and Firm Your Skin: The sheet mask for faces from Japan adapts the most popular Peptide Skin-Care. The plant-derived peptide from Lululun sheet masks claims to keep your skin healthy, firm, young look and wrinkle-free. Precious GREEN is the best fit if you are... Having the fluctuating skin. Hoping to get the healthy and supple skin. Using Lululun Precious series for the first time.