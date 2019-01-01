Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Universal Standard
The Danielle Shirt Dress
$110.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Universal Standard
Featured in 1 story
Danielle Brooks Added Designer To Her Resume
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
LETQSTUDIO
Wrap Dress
$165.00
$159.00
from
W Concept
BUY
DETAILS
Dresses Unlimited
Faux Leather Panel Dress
$185.90
from
Navabi
BUY
DETAILS
Altuzarra for Target
Peasant Dress Swiss Dot In Black
$54.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Stelen
Palermo Shirt Dress
$68.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
More from Universal Standard
DETAILS
Universal Standard
Extended Size Next-to-naked Bodysuit
$85.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
DETAILS
Universal Standard
Arga Outline Dress
$160.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
DETAILS
Universal Standard
Tirsa Long Trench Coat
$160.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
DETAILS
Universal Standard
All Star Full Length Leggings
$75.00
from
Universal Standard
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Mr. Larkin
Nadine Dress
$340.00
from
Mr. Larkin
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
Plus-size Button Front Puff Sleeve Dress
$89.95
$71.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Mara Hoffman
Extended Sizes Malika Dress
$395.00
from
Mara Hoffman
BUY
DETAILS
Sandy Liang
Bader Dress
$395.00
from
Sandy Liang
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Here Is Your First Look At Rihanna’s Fenty Clothing Line
It’s official! Rihanna launched her first luxury fashion brand with LVMH. Simply called Fenty, Bad Gal Ri Ri produced a range of ready-to-wear,
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Cannes Fashion Is At Its Prime — Here Are The Best Dressed Stars ...
Cannes may not be the most popular red carpet — we have the Met Gala, the Golden Globes, and the Oscars to drool over — but it's definitely one of the
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted