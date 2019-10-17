M.M.LaFleur

The Dana Tuxedo Dress

$325.00

Buy Now Review It

At M.M. LaFleur

For the Dana, we took the classic shawl collar, a traditional element of men’s tuxedos, and worked it into a chic, feminine dress shape. The lapels roll beautifully to create a slightly raised collar that frames the neck, while carefully positioned seams and darts sculpt the waistline. The Dana is made from a luxuriously structured Italian wool blend that allows for strong, sculptural silhouettes. We took extra care to ensure the armholes offer full coverage, so there’s no need to worry about anything peeking out. A single exterior button provides a sleek closure on the outside, while interior buttons offer full coverage from collar to hem. Wear the Dana as a dress or a vest—its versatile silhouette does double duty. Fully Lined