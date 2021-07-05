The Ordinary

Addicted to The Ordinary’s cult range of hard-working heroes? Then you need to discover The Daily Set which unites full sizes of the bestselling Squalane Cleanser (50ml) the Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA (30ml) and the Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 (30ml). The first step in your routine and carefully formulated for all skin types, this clever potion dissolves make up and the day’s dirt while simultaneously moisturising with a combination of squalane and other lipophilic esters. Follow with Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5, offering the heroic hydrating properties of hyaluronic acid – with an extraordinarily low price tag – this oil-free treatment penetrates deep into skin’s layers to deliver intense, long-lasting moisture that swiftly smooths and perfectly plumps. Enhanced with a boost of vitamin B5 to increase efficacy, this lightweight serum will leave skin softened and strengthened. Finally, finish with Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA. Delivering a direct topical supplement of multiple amino acids, fatty acids, hyaluronic acid and other compounds that are naturally present in skin, NMFs keep the outer layer of the skin protected and perfectly hydrated.