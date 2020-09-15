Away

The Daily Carry-on With Pocket

This Daily Carry-On suitcase includes everything you’d want in a rolling laptop bag, and more. Its exterior pocket is designed to stash the items most important to you when you travel, with a secure spot for boarding passes and a 13" laptop sleeve. It also includes unique interior storage details like a removable three-compartment accordion. With its durable polycarbonate hard shell and 360° spinner wheels that ensure a smooth ride, the Daily Carry-On With Pocket is in it for the long haul. Plus, its interior compression system and hidden laundry bag make packing your essentials a breeze. Note: Depending on the size of the plane, you may need to check this bag on your flight when pocket is extended.