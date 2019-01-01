Beauty Bioscience

Intensive Vitamin Cocktail Serum THE WHO Designed for all skin types. THE WHAT Proprietary combination of our HyperVitamin™ compound to dramatically boost skin’s antioxidant levels Helps shield against daily free radical damage Creates a barrier to help lock in key actives Designed to help even the appearance of skin’s tone Immediately penetrates skin diving down to both superficial and deep layers Designed to work both independently or layered under treatment creams Airless pump keeps active ingredients at peak concentration THE WHEN Recommended for AM use. THE HOW Apply a pea-sized amount of serum evenly to cleansed face once a day in the morning. May be used underneath The Ultimate. 1 fl. oz. / 30 ml