Good American

The Cut Layered Bodysuit

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Good American

Have all eyes on you in The Cut Layered Bodysuit. With a cut out front designed to define and flatter every curve, you will definitely be exuding confidence in this number. It is made with the softest sculpting fabric that you'll never want to take off. Pair with your pair of jeans and heels to finish off the look. Sleeveless Cut out front design Soft sculpting fabric Black color