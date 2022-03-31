Everlane

The Curvy Way-high Skinny Jean (faded Blue)

$68.00 $51.00

Denim designed specifically for hourglass shapes. Made of a super-soft blend of organic cotton and ECOVERO™, The Curvy Way-High Skinny Jean is breathable and doesn’t stretch out after wear, proof that denim can be truly comfortable and flattering at the same time. To create the perfect curvy fit, we adjusted the hip-to-waist ratio to create a form-hugging fit through the hip and thigh. Plus, we included our highest rise yet, to accentuate your true waist, give you legs for days, and hold you in—in the best way possible. Denim that doesn’t dirty the planet. Model Model is 5′10″, wearing a size 31 ankle Materials 55% Organic Cotton, 25% Viscose, 18% Recycled Polyester, 2% Elastane