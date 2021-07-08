Madewell

The Curvy Perfect Jean Short

$69.50

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide We reengineered our vintage-inspired Perfect jean shorts for those with an hourglass shape. The curvy fit has a narrower waist with a contoured band to prevent gapping, a longer rise (for a rounder booty) and a little extra room at the hips and thighs. Please note: This short runs large, so we recommend ordering a size smaller than your normal size. High rise, sits high on hips, easy fit through the leg. Front rise: 11 1/4"; inseam: 3". 99% cotton/1% elastane comfort stretch denim. Machine wash. Import. MC651