Everlane

The Curvy Authentic Stretch High-rise Skinny Jean

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Ariel is 5'4", size 2, wearing a 24 Ankle Inseam: 28.5" Stretch: 87% cotton, 12% polyester, 1% elastaneMachine Wash Cold With Like Colors, Wash Inside Out, Only Non-Chlorine Bleach When Necessary, Tumble Dry Low, Cool Iron If Needed Made in Bien Hoa, VietnamSee the factory Safer For The Environment: Our denim factory partner recycles 98% of their water using reverse osmosis filtration and keeps byproducts out of the environment by mixing them with concrete to create building materials.Reduced CO2 Emissions: The LEED-certified factory that makes our denim uses renewable energy and air drying to reduce its CO2 emissions by 80%. Questions about fit? Contact us