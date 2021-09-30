Everlane

The Curvy ’90s Cheeky Jean

$88.00

Our favorite throwback jean—minus the waist gap. Featuring the same extra-high rise, easy straight leg, and butt-boosting fit as our ’90s Cheeky Jean, the Curvy ’90s Cheeky Jean is specifically designed for hourglass shapes. That means we adjusted the hip-to-waist ratio to create a form-hugging fit through the hip and thigh. And in true ’90s fashion, it’s made from premium non-stretch Japanese denim for that vintage-inspired look.