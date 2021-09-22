Everlane

The Curvy ’90s Cheeky Jean

$88.00

At Everlane

Model is 5′10″Wearing size 31 ankle Straight leg. Cropped at the ankle. Sits at high waist. Rise: 11.5", Leg opening: 13.75" (size 28)Curvy fit: Increased hip-to-waist ratio to improve waist gapAnkle inseam: 26.5Regular inseam: 28.5" Rigid: 100% Organic CottonMachine wash cold, wash inside out. Tumble dry low. Button fly Safer For The Environment: Our denim factory partner recycles 98% of their water using reverse osmosis filtration and keeps byproducts out of the environment by mixing them with concrete to create building materials. Reduced CO2 Emissions: The LEED-certified factory that makes our denim uses renewable energy and air drying to reduce its CO2 emissions by 80%. Questions about fit? Contact us