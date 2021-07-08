The Curly Co.

Maintain your natural texture while you blow away the frizz The silicone construction is built to stretch and shrink to fit almost any hair dryer that accommodates attachments.The connection diameter is 2.25 inches and the diffuser diameter is 5.25 inches Collapses flat to fit in your drawer or bag Comes with the legendary curly Get salon-quality products at home Whether you're trying to fit yet another styling necessity into a bathroom packed with beauty products, throwing your hair essentials into a duffel bag before spending a spontaneous weekend with your best friend or your best more-than-a-friend or grabbing your purse and running halfway around the world to places where just finding a place to plug your hairdryer in is an adventure, The Curly Co. Collapsible travel diffuser is ready to go with you. The silicone construction is built to stretch and shrink to fit almost any hair dryer that accommodates attachments and the flexible material lets you collapse your diffuser into a flat, packable shape that slips easily into your bag or the corner of your overstuffed suitcase, so you'll always be able to carry the tools you need to keep your tresses smooth, springy and styled. Please note: Connection diameter: 2.25" and diffuser diameter: 5.25". Please do not use diffuser with high heat. Curls should be dried with no (or low) heat. Treat your curls right. The Legendary The Curly Co. Happiness Guarantee means you can order from The Curly Co. totally risk-free. Honestly, we just want to make sure you love our products as much as we do. So if, for any reason at all, you're unhappy with your purchase, contact The Curly Co. directly and we'll make it right. No questions asked.