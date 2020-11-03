Jane Lyle

The Cup Of Destiny

Now you can learn the art of reading tea leaves - or coffee grounds - with this beautifully designed facsimile of an Edwardian fortune telling cup and saucer. Reading tea leaves is a traditional divinatory method, and now The Cup of Destiny reveals the secrets of this ancient method, allowing you to make predictions for yourself and your friends Each kit comes with an actual cup and saucer and 96 page illustrated book explaining how to interpret the patterns you will find in your cup, as well as, explaining the meanings of over 200 of the signs and symbols you are likely to see in the leaves when making a reading.