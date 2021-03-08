The Culture Fit

The Culture Fit Yoga Mat

$89.99

At The Culture Fit

Because nothing cleanses your body like deep breaths and sweat. Because you need to stay grounded if you’re gonna take flight. Because we are the stewards of our world — inside and out. That’s the #culturefitway. Our eco-friendly yoga mats are made from the highest quality natural rubber, and topped with an ultra-absorbent microsuede top layer that gets grippier as you sweat — so no more icky yoga towels (yay!). The 3.5mm-thick base is cushy enough to catch the clumsiest of crow poses, but sturdy enough to support your wrists, knees, and elbows.